Odds of settling US-EU trade rifts? Hope may outrun progress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has vowed to mend America’s trade relations with its European allies, which were stretched to the breaking point by President Donald Trump’s mercurial behavior, combative policies and aversion to multinational alliances. Yet when he meets Tuesday with European Union leaders in Brussels, Biden may find that making up is hard to do. The prospect of forging an agreement to resolve their differences — and perhaps form a united front against an increasingly confrontational China — may be stymied by European skepticism.