Netanyahu supporters heckle designated new prime minister

Israel’s designated new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, is being loudly heckled as he tries to deliver a speech to the Knesset. Bennett is expected later Sunday to be sworn in as the country’s new prime minister, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule. Netanyahu’s supporters have interrupted virtually all of Bennett’s sentences. Two hardliners from the Religious Zionist party were escorted out of the hall. Netanyahu, wearing a black coronavirus mask, is sitting silently.