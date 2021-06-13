Gas explosion in northern China kills at least 12

BEIJING (AP) — At least 12 people have been killed and 39 seriously injured after a gas line explosion tore through a residential neighborhood in central China. Responders to the early Sunday blast in the Hubei province city of Shiyan sent more than 150 people to hospital. A message on the city’s official social media channel says rescue efforts are continuing but gave no word on a possible cause of the explosion. The blast appeared similar to one that occurred in the northeastern port of Qingdao in 2013, in which 55 people were killed when underground pipelines ripped open following a leak.