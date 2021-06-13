Djokovic tops Tsitsipas in 5 at French Open for 19th major

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come all the way back after dropping the first two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open final for his 19th Grand Slam title. Djokovic’s victory Sunday moves him one major championship away from tying the men’s record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The 34-year-old Djokovic eliminated 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal in a four-hour semifinal. And the 22-year-old Tsitsipas had the upper hand early in his first Grand Slam final. But Djokovic eventually completed his sixth career comeback from two sets down and second of the tournament.