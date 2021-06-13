Denmark, Germany mark centennial of Danish reunification

HELSINKI (AP) — The queen of Denmark, Germany’s president and other dignitaries from the two countries have marked the centennial of Denmark’s reunification. The celebration had been delayed by almost a year due to COVID-19. Denmark’s reunification day is observed to commemorate the events of June 15, 1920. That is when Danish King Christian X ratified a law that brought the South Jutland region back into Denmark. The area had been under German rule for 56 years. Sunday, Queen Margrethe II and other members of the Danish royal family rode in a horse-drawn carriage south of the town of Kolding, traveling in the same place where the queen’s grandfather had in 1920.