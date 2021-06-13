Biden and his aviators greet queen on a sunny afternoon

WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and his aviator sunglasses have met up with Queen Elizabeth II on a sunny afternoon at Windsor Castle. It was his third time meeting the long-reigning monarch. Biden met her in 1982 when he was a U.S. senator and he met her again on Friday when she dropped in on a reception for world leaders attending a global summit in southwestern England. She invited the new U.S. president and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, to Windsor Castle for a longer get-to-know-you meeting over tea. Biden removed his trademark sunglasses as he was led across the grass to inspect a row of royal troops. The Biden spent about an hour inside with the queen.