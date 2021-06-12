NATO leaders bid symbolic adieu to Afghanistan at summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are bidding a symbolic farewell to Afghanistan at their last summit before the U.S.-led organization pulls out its troops from the country for good. The meeting is bound to renew questions about whether NATO’s most ambitious operation ever was worth it. With the U.S. leading the withdrawal, European allies and Canada want to hear more about Biden’s thinking. They are concerned about how security will be assured at their embassies, along major transport routes and above all at Kabul’s airport. Many observers wonder whether the Afghan government can survive a resurgent Taliban, and some think Kabul’s capitulation is only a matter of time.