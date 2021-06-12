Johnson voices caution over next lockdown easing in England

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England this month will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. On the sidelines of the Group of Seven leaders’ summit in southwest England, Johnson conceded Saturday that he has grown more pessimistic about sanctioning the next easing as the number of infections across the U.K. has increased to levels not seen since February. Johnson is set to make an announcement Monday about the easing scheduled for June 21, the day the government intended to remove all legal limits on social contact. The move would allow nightclubs to reopen.