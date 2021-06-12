Denmark game at Euro 2020 suspended after Eriksen collapses

Denmark game at Euro 2020 suspended after Eriksen collapsesNew
COPENHAGEN (AP) — The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland has been suspended after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half. Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.” A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.