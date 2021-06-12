As virus cases wane, governors weigh ending emergency orders

With COVID-19 cases declining and vaccinations increasing, governors across the U.S. are wrestling with decisions about when to declare an end to the emergency declarations they have issued and reissued throughout the pandemic. More than a half-dozen states already have ended their coronavirus emergencies. That includes South Carolina and New Hampshire, where Republican governors ended their emergency orders this past week. More states could join that list soon. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says his emergency declaration will come to an end Tuesday. Republicans generally are leading the push to end emergency orders, but some Democrats also are supporting such moves.