Algeria votes for new parliament but activists plan boycott

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerians are voting for a new parliament Saturday that’s meant to satisfy demands of pro-democracy protesters and turn a new leaf for the troubled gas-rich country. But many activists plan to boycott. Authorities have tightened the screws on the Hirak protest movement, arresting dozens. Three prominent opposition figures, including journalist Khaled Drareni, a press freedom advocate, were freed early Saturday, three days after their arrests. More than 20,000 candidates are running for the 407-seat legislature. It’s the first legislative election since former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced from office amid protests in 2019 after 20 years in power.