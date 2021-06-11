VP Harris making Southern stops to promote vaccination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration’s top environmental official are making stops in several Southern states to promote an intensive White House coronavirus vaccination effort. The White House announced Friday that Harris would visit Greenville, South Carolina, on Monday, to be followed by a June 18 visit to Atlanta. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan plans to make Tuesday stops in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina. The visits mark the launch of a national tour that’s part of the White House’s “month of action.” President Joe Biden announced the effort last week to urge more Americans to get vaccinated before the July 4 holiday. The South has some of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the country.