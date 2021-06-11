DOJ seeks internal probe on seizure of Democrats’ data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked for an internal investigation after revelations that former President Donald Trump’s administration seized phone data from House Democrats in 2018 as part of a leaks investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco asked the Justice Department’s inspector general to open an investigation on Friday. That’s according to a senior Justice Department official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The request came after Senate Democratic leaders demanded that Trump-era Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions testify about the extraordinary seizures.