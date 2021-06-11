Trial begins for Marine accused in soldier’s hazing death

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A trial has begun for a U.S. Marine who is one of four American servicemembers charged in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa. Mario Madera-Rodriguez is the last of the accused to face a military court-martial in the death of Logan Melgar. Opening statements began Friday at a U.S. Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia. Madera-Rodriguez served with Melgar and others in Mali in 2017. Two Navy SEALs testified previously that the men were trying to prank Melgar over perceived slights. Melgar died of strangulation. The case has pulled back the curtain on alleged misconduct among some of America’s most elite service members.