US tourist wounded in beach killings in Cancún, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. tourist has been wounded in a shooting attack that killed two men at a beach in the Mexican resort of Cancún. The prosecutor’s office in the state of Quintana Roo, where Cancún is located, said the attack occurred Friday. It said the two men apparently died of bullet wounds at the scene, and said “a foreign woman” had been wounded and was taken for treatment to a local hospital. The U.S. Embassy did not immediately respond to questions about the woman’s identity or nationality, but a local official confirmed that she was an American.