Nevada schools reckon with race, triggering polarization

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada school boards are becoming hotbeds of political polarization where parents are clashing over how to teach students about racism and its role in U.S. history. In Washoe County and Carson City, parents spoke Tuesday against the concept of critical race theory being taught in schools, despite the fact that officials in both districts insist they have no plans to include it in lesson plans. The fight is part of a larger nationwide debate a year after protests about racial injustices swept the country. GOP-controlled statehouses have banned critical race theory, claiming the lesson plans constitute indoctrination.