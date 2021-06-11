Lawsuit: ICE detained US citizen for a week in Tacoma

SEATTLE (AP) — A naturalized U.S. citizen from Mexico is suing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying the agency held him in detention for a week even though he had his passport with him proving his citizenship. The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court on behalf of Everett resident Carlos Rios. The lawsuit says Rios was pulled over in November 2019 on suspicion of driving under the influence, and when he was released from jail the next day ICE officers seized him, ignoring his requests that they examine his passport. The agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.