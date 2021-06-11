Latino group sues to block Democrat-drawn maps in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — A Latino civil rights organization says in a new federal lawsuit that Illinois Democrats used inadequate data and an opaque process to draw new legislative districts. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing top Democrats and state election officials on behalf of five Latino residents of Illinois. They want to block the maps from being used for statehouse elections over the next decade. The lawsuit says the new maps could result in Latinos and other minority groups not being accurately represented in the Illinois General Assembly. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the new boundaries into law last week, saying they protect voting rights of diverse communities.