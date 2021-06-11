For love of birds: Backyard sleuths boost scientists’ work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pandemic that put much of normal life on pause — stopping travel and shutting people in their homes — also afforded more time for many families to study the wildlife in their own backyards. Cornell University records show a boom in amateur bird-watching. The number of people submitting eBird checklists — recording their bird sightings — was up 37% in 2020 compared with the previous year. The annual “big day” event, when people are encouraged to submit sightings during spring migration, also set participation records.