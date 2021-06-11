Dutch princess won’t accept payment when she turns 18

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, has decided for the next few years not to accept the allowance — worth some 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) per year — that she is entitled to receive annually once she turns 18 in December. The princess sent a hand-written letter to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte informing him of her decision on Friday. She says she will repay the money while she is a student. The payment is made up of about 300,000 euros directly to the princess and 1.3 million for staff costs and other expenses. The princess heard Thursday that she passed her high school final exams and will take a gap year before going to university.