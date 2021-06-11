Court documents: Yale grad student was shot at close range

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The Yale University graduate student whose body was found on a street next to his car in February had been shot multiple times and at close range. According to court documents released Friday, Kevin Jiang had gunshot wounds to his head, chest and extremities when he was found on February 6 in New Haven. Qinxuan Pan has been charged with murder in connection to Jiang’s death. Pan’s attorney, William Gerace, says his client is presumed innocent. The documents did not outline how authorities found Pan in Alabama last month. Prosecutors say he had rented an apartment, and was found with cash, his father’s passport and several cellphones.