Bills that could force Big Tech breakups unveiled in House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of House lawmakers is proposing legislation that could break up giant tech companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple. The bills unveiled Friday could force tech companies to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business. The bipartisan proposals are based on the findings of a 15-month congressional investigation that found the four tech giants have abused their market power. The proposals target the structure of the companies and could break them up. Those kinds of forced breakups through a legislative overhaul would be a radical step for Congress to take toward a powerful industry.