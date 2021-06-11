Apple reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is seeking to protect its image as a guardian of personal privacy, maintaining it was blindsided and handcuffed by a Trump administration probe that resulted in the company handing over phone data from two Democratic congressmen. Apple delivered its version of events Friday in response to news reports detailing the U.S. Justice Department’s aggressive attempts to use its legal power to identify leaks tied to an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. Apple provided a limited amount of personal information in response to a 2018 subpoena from a federal grand jury, but says it had no way of knowing all the circumstances.