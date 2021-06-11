AP Interview: Iraq oil minister says gas sector a priority

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s oil minister says the country’s oil sector is rebounding after a catastrophic year triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, with key investment projects on the horizon. But he also is warning that enduring bureaucratic culture of fear threatens to stand in the way. Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. He said that Iraq is currently trading oil at $68 per barrel, close to the approximately $76 needed for the state to operate without reliance on the central bank to meet government expenditures. He said he can now focus on other priorities. At the top of those is developing the country’s gas sector.