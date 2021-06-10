Woman wanted by Vatican asks Italian government to intervene

ROME (AP) — Lawyers for an Italian woman wanted by the Vatican on embezzlement-related charges are asking the Italian government to intervene on her behalf. They want the Italian Embassy to the Holy See to press the pope’s prosecutors to decide whether to put her on trial or archive the case. The lawyers argue that intelligence analyst Cecilia Marogna hasn’t been able to find work or been able to support her young daughter since she was “illegally” arrested at the Vatican’s request in October. Vatican prosecutors have accused Marogna of embezzlement and misappropriation of Holy See funds. Marogna has said she was paid for legitimate intelligence and security work.