Wild wind and flooding rain lash southeast Australian state

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wild weather in southeast Australia has toppled trees, trapping people in cars and houses, cutting power to more than 200,000 homes and unleashed flooding that claimed at least one life. The extraordinary weather system that hit Victoria state and its capital Melbourne Wednesday night brought wind gusts of up to 74 miles per hour and up to 8 inches of rain. A man’s body was found in a submerged car in floodwater and a woman was taken to hospital with head injuries from a fallen tree on Thursday. People in around 220 homes threatened by a swollen creek were ordered to evacuate east of Melbourne.