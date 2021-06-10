Venus hotter than ever: 3rd new robotic explorer on horizon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Venus is hotter than ever, with a third new robotic explorer on the horizon. The European Space Agency said Thursday it will launch a Venus-orbiting spacecraft in the early 2030s. Named EnVision, the orbiter will attempt to explain why Venus is so “wildly different” from Earth, even though the two planets are similar in size and composition. Just last week, NASA selected two new missions to Venus, its first in more than 30 years. The Europeans have visited much more recently, with their Venus Express in action around our solar system’s hottest planet until 2014.