Undoing Trump rule won’t likely affect Okefenokee mine plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Biden administration’s plan to revive protections for some wetlands and streams that got eliminated during Donald Trump’s presidency isn’t likely to restore federal oversight of a proposed mine outside the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the first steps Wednesday toward undoing a Trump-era environmental rule narrowing the types of U.S. waters protected from pollution under federal law. One beneficiary was Twin Pines Minerals, which plans to mine near the Okefenokee refuge in Georgia. The Army Corps of Engineers declared in October that the project no longer required a federal permit. Georgia regulators still have a say.