Swimmer controversially withdraws before Olympic trials

Singer Cody Simpson has been dominating attention ahead of Australia’s Olympic swimming trials. That was until Maddie Groves withdrew from the six-day meet following a series of social media posts condemning “misogynistic perverts” in the sport. Groves didn’t detail her allegations which initially surfaced last year. Swimming Australia president Kieran Perkins says the sport’s officials have been trying to contact the two-time Olympic silver medalist but “unfortunately at this point we have not been able to have a direct conversation with Maddie.” The six-day trials for the Tokyo Olympics start Saturday in Adelaide.