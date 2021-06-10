South Dakota pork plant, labor union reach 4-year agreement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The union that had threatened to strike at a Smithfield pork processing plant in South Dakota says it has reached a tentative agreement with the company on a four-year contract. The Sioux Falls chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers had negotiated with Virginia-based Smithfield Foods for two days after union members rejected a previous contract proposal and authorized a strike. Union leaders say its members will vote on the proposed contract next week. UFCW says the company dropped plans to take away a 15-minute break and “the parties have reached an agreement on wages.”