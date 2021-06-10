Sinkhole at Mexico farm swallows more land, eats at house

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A large sinkhole that appeared in late May in a farm in central Mexico has now grown larger than a football field, stretching over 400 feet (125 meters) across. The sinkhole has expanded so much that it has begun swallowing a house. The Mexican government has sent in soldiers to keep people 2,000 feet (600 meters) away from the hole, which is about 50 feet (15 meters) deep. The national civil defense office warned Wednesday that people should stay away from the site east of Mexico City, saying there is a risk of further ground factures.