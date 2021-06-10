Russia fines Facebook, Telegram over banned content

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have ordered Facebook and messaging app Telegram to pay steep fines for failing to remove banned content. The move could be part of growing Russian efforts to tighten control over social media platforms. A Moscow court fined Facebook a total of 17 million rubles (roughly $236,000) and Telegram 10 million rubles ($139,000). Earlier this year, Russia’s state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor started slowing down Twitter and threatened it with a ban, also over its alleged failure to take down unlawful content. The crackdown unfolded after the authorities have criticized social media platforms that have brought tens of thousands of people into the streets across Russia this year to demand the release of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.