Race organizers apologize for Confederate flag inside car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Organizers of a NASCAR racing series in North Carolina have apologized after a car with a Confederate flag decal competed in a race last weekend, violating the governing body’s ban. The Winston-Salem Journal reports the flag was spotted inside Lee Stimpson’s car Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium. Track spokesperson Gray Garrison says it won’t happen again, adding that track officials must have missed seeing the flag. NASCAR banned Confederate imagery at all tracks last June after a noose on a garage pull-down rope at Talladega Speedway in Alabama was found in the garage assigned to Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the series. After investigating, the FBI said the noose was on the garage door rope since 2019 and Wallace wasn’t targeted.