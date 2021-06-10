Official: US told Nicaragua it would respect free elections

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A senior U.S. official says that less than two week ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Nicaragua’s foreign minister that the Biden administration would respect the results of free and fair elections in November. But acting U.S. Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung told reporters Thursday that since then, the U.S. has seen Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega “unleash a wave of repression against political opponents and members of Nicaragua’s civil society.” A day earlier, the U.S. Treasury Department slapped sanctions on four people close to Ortega, including his daughter and a top army official. The sanctions followed the arrests of four potential opposition candidates for the presidency since last week.