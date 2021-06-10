Lucky number: Biden is 13th US president set to meet queen

LONDON (AP) — Joe Biden will become the 13th American president to meet Queen Elizabeth II. Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to sip tea with the queen at Windsor Castle on Sunday after a summit of world leaders being held in southwestern England ends. The queen has met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, except for Lyndon Johnson. Johnson didn’t visit Britain while he was in office. She was a princess when she met President Harry Truman in Washington in 1951. The White House said Biden previously met the queen in 1982, when he was a U.S. senator.