Lawyers urge ICC to probe alleged crimes against Uyghurs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of lawyers has presented a dossier of evidence to prosecutors at the International Criminal Court that they say establishes jurisdiction for the global tribunal to investigate allegations Chinese authorities are involved in grave crimes targeting Uyghurs. The move Thursday is the latest attempt by international human right lawyers to get an investigation started at the Hague-based court into allegations of atrocities against Uyghurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group, by China, which is not a member of the court. Lawyers say their dossier establishes that Uyghurs have been “targeted, rounded up, forcibly disappeared and deported from Tajikistan” back into China’s western Xinjiang region “by Chinese operatives.” Beijing rejects allegations it is committing crimes against Uyghurs.