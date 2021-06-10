Japan says Taiwan ties under ‘1 country, 2 systems’ policy

TOKYO (AP) — A top Japanese official says relations with Taiwan are non-governmental and practical, based on the “one country, two systems” policy that recognizes China as the sole legitimate government. Comments by Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato follow Beijing’s protest over a recent reference to the island as a country. As China flexes its muscle in the Taiwan Strait and the Asia-Pacific region, the issue of Taiwan is a sensitive topic, especially as Japan, the United States and others develop closer ties with the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade territory. On Friday, Japan’s upper house of the parliament adopted a resolution calling on the World Health Organization to include Taiwan in its meetings despite Beijing’s opposition.