Islamic State claims killing deminers in north Afghanistan

KABUL,Afghanistan (AP) — Islamic State says it carried out a horrific attack that killed 10 workers of the HALO Trust de-mining organization in northern Baghlan province. The attack carried out late Tuesday wounded 16 other deminers, according to a HALO company official. In a statement the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan said its insurgents killed and wounded 60 “firing on them with their machine guns.” The attack has been widely condemned.

Associated Press

