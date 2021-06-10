In Tigray, food is often a weapon of war as famine looms

ABI ADI, Ethiopia (AP) — More than 350,000 people in Tigray in northern Ethiopia now face famine, the United Nations says. The AP got rare access to some farming areas in Tigray, where farmers, aid workers and local officials confirmed that food had been turned into a weapon of war. Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers are blocking food aid and even stealing it, they said. The soldiers are also accused of stopping farmers from harvesting or plowing and killing livestock. Some 2 million of Tigray’s 6 million people have already fled, and those who stayed often cannot plant crops or till land for fear of their lives.