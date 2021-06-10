Dog ejected from vehicle in Idaho crash found herding sheep

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A dog who vanished for two days after being ejected from a vehicle during a car accident has been found apparently doing the job it was bred to do — herding sheep. The Spokesman-Review reported that Linda Oswald’s family and their dog, Tilly, were driving on an Idaho highway Sunday and crashed into another car, launching the border collie and red heeler mix and prompting an immediate search. Oswald said the family wrote a Facebook post that was shared more than 3,000 times. A family recognized the dog in the photo as the dog they saw on their farm on Tuesday. The families say Tilly was drawn to the farm’s sheep and trying to herd.