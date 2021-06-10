California officer charged with assaulting homeless people

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer has been charged with threatening and striking homeless people while on duty in two separate incidents last year. The 12-year-veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department has not been arrested and is on administrative leave. Prosecutors say he struck a homeless man on the head and threatened to knock out his teeth outside a restaurant last September. The prosecutors also say that a month later he struck a handcuffed man on the head and pulled his hair while investigating a package theft at a home. The man was later released. It wasn’t known if the officer has a lawyer who could comment for him.