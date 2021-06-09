Wild wind and flooding rain lash southeast Australian state

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wild weather in southeast Australia has toppled trees, trapping people in cars and houses and cutting power to more than 200,000 homes as many braced for flooding. The extraordinary weather system that hit Victoria state and its capital Melbourne Wednesday night brought wind gusts of up to 74 miles per hour and up to 8 inches of rain. There are no reports of serious injury. As the wind and rain eased Tursday, the flood risk increased from rising rivers. Around 220 homes threatened by a swollen creek were ordered to evacuate east of Melbourne. Emergency services received more than 5,000 calls for help, and 3,500 of those related to trees falling on houses and trapping people.