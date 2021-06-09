UK court rules government acted unlawfully in contract award

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court has ruled that the U.K. government acted unlawfully in awarding a contract to a company run by friends of the former top adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A judge ruled Wednesday that a June 2020 decision by Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove to pay more than 500,000 pounds ($700,000) to market research firm Public First “gave rise to apparent bias and was unlawful.” The case was brought by a legal campaigning group. The government and the former adviser, Dominic Cummings, denied the company was shown any favoritism and said decisions had to be made in haste during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.