Testimony: Professor noted ties to China in reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A University of Tennessee professor charged with hiding his relationship with a Chinese university in order to get research grants from a federal agency filed multiple reports with the school detailing his ties. That’s according to court testimony Tuesday in the trial of Anming Hu, who is standing trial this week in Knoxville. He’s accused of intentionally hiding his ties to a Chinese university so he could get grant funding from NASA. The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported that according to testimony, Hu filed reports at the university listing his work with Chinese students and links to research papers listing his status as a professor at both UT and the Beijing University of Technology in China.