Slap to Macron puts focus on ultra-right groups

PARIS (AP) — Bubbling beneath France’s political landscape is an assortment of ultra-right groups, an invisible subculture that shot to the nation’s attention when a young man slapped President Emmanuel Macron and blurted out a centuries-old royalist cry. Ignored by most people, ultra-right groups are considered increasingly dangerous and on the radar of authorities who have made numerous arrests and banned several, including one this year. Challenges to the French identity are often at the center of their ideologies. Two people, the man who assaulted the president and a friend, were quickly arrested and still under questioning Wednesday.