Rights group: Colombian police cause deaths of 20 protesters

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — An international monitoring group is accusing police officers in Colombia of responsibility for the deaths of 20 people the during civil unrest that has raged for weeks. The figure included in a report from Human Rights Watch released Wednesday is higher than the one acknowledged by authorities. The organization also accuses police of other violent actions against protesters, including sexual abuse, beatings and arbitrary detentions. The report says the organization has “credible evidence” indicating that police killed at least 16 protesters or bystanders with “live ammunition fired from firearms,” while three other people died when police used non-lethal weapons. The report says another person died after being beaten repeatedly.