Prince Harry spreads news about Invictus Games in Germany

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry took a break from paternity leave to announce the return of his Invictus Games, which supports the rehab and recovery of wounded veterans. The Duke of Sussex announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that the Invictus Games will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023. The event returns next year in Netherlands after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event was started by Harry in 2014 is an athletic competition for wounded, sick, and injured veterans and armed forces members. Harry and his wife, Meghan, welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, last week in California.