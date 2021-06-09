Outgoing Iran president, a debate target, defends his record

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has angrily defended himself after coming under harsh attack during a presidential election debate. Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that his critics’ “love for power causes memory loss.” Rouhani, the relatively moderate cleric who has been Iran’s civilian leader for eight years, now is term limited from seeking office again. He came under withering attack by hard-liners in Tuesday’s televised presidential debate. The June 18 election to replace Rouhani comes amid tensions with the West as negotiations continue to try and resuscitate Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.