On 1st overseas trip, Biden to assure allies and meet Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden departs Wednesday for the United Kingdom. It’s the Democratic president’s first overseas trip of his term, and he’s eager to reassert the United States on the world stage. Biden has set the stakes for his eight-day trip in sweeping terms, believing the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden first travels to Britain for a summit of the Group of Seven leaders and then Brussels for a NATO summit and a meeting with the heads of the European Union. The trip ends with a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.