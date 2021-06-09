Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolians are voting for a new president amid COVID-19 restrictions and efforts to revive the economy of the vast landlocked nation of just 3 million people. The winner will become Mongolia’s sixth president since its transition from communism to democracy in 1992. The candidacy of former Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of the Mongolian People’s Party has prompted concerns about stronger military involvement in public affairs due to his background with the armed forces. His biggest rival, Sodnomzunduin Erdene of the Democratic Party, says a MPP victory might lead to dictatorship. Mongolia has seen its worst COVID-19 surge recently and its economy is in crisis due to the pandemic.